Effective July 1, 2021, certain types of personal identifying information (PII) in court filings will be protected pursuant to amendments to MCR 1.109 and MCR 8.119. Specifically, MCR 1.109(D)(9)(a) provides that protected PII “shall not be included in any public document or attachment filed with the court except as provided by these rules.” MCR 1.109(D)(9)(b) states that “[a]ll protected personal identifying information listed in this rule that is required by law or court rule to be filed with the court or that is necessary to the court for purposes of identifying a particular person in a case be provided to the court in the form and manner established by the State Court Administrative Office.”