Patents help build a global map of new space industry

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkoltech researchers and their colleagues from Russia and Serbia have reviewed almost a thousand patents held by some two hundred organizations involved in the New Space economy. The analysis helped draw a comprehensive picture of technology trends in the field. The paper was published in the journal Progress in Aerospace Sciences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy