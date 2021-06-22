Patents help build a global map of new space industry

The recent 100-day White House report released in response to President Biden ’s Executive Order 14017, “America’s Supply Chains,” correctly highlights the need to strengthen domestic manufacturing in critical areas such as semiconductors, batteries, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, issues underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent supply chain reports. One additional report finding that deserves further attention is the conclusion that the United States “cannot address its supply chain vulnerabilities alone.” The recognition that we “must work with America’s allies and partners to strengthen our collective supply chain resilience” is commonsense and reinforces a top administration priority, but the specifics on how to concretize this collaboration need some attention. To that end, the Executive Branch and Congress must take some practical steps to both foster industrial resilience and strengthen partnerships.