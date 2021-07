You have to be living under a rock to not notice the rise in crime in the Billings and surrounding areas. Thefts of all types are up, as are violent crimes. Read some of the highlights from the Billings Police Departments Annual Report here. It's easy to lament "the good old days" when you could leave the keys in your car and your front door unlocked. Unfortunately, those days aren't coming back. As the population grows, so does crime.