In the fall of 2019, the Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission (UFC) received a contribution from the late Jerry Schoen, a longtime member of the Commission, to erect its first Purple Martin House overlooking Trippe Lake in Minneiska Park. This house was dedicated this spring to the Jerry and Bunny Schoen Trust. The house was placed along the walking trail at the park and, in its first year, attracted 2 pairs of Purple Martins. These two pairs successfully raised two clutches of baby Martins in 2020, which is unusual for the first year.