Sheriff’s Office Releases Name of Linn County Deputy Injured in Coggon Shooting

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Linn County deputy who was shot and injured during an armed robbery in Coggon on Sunday night. Deputy William Halverson was shot multiple times while responding to a report of an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store along Highway 13. The shooter, 36-year old Stanley Donahue of Chicago, fled the scene. Numerous agencies searched for Donahue and he was taken into custody without incident early Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Coggon on Aldrich Road near the intersection of Highway 13.