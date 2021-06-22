Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Improving asphalt road pavement with nano-engineered particles

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Warm mix asphalt (WMA) is gaining attention in the asphalt industry as an eco-friendly and sustainable technology. WMA reduces energy consumption while simultaneously minimizing vapors and greenhouse gas emissions during the production of asphalt mixtures in comparison to conventional asphalt. However, high moisture susceptibility and ageing of asphalt make WMA less durable on the roads.

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Pavement Engineering#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Nano#Swansea University#Voc#Co2#Esri
Related
PhysicsScience Daily

Quantum particles: Pulled and compressed

Only recently researchers have levitated and cooled nanoparticles into the quantum regime. A research team now proposes a way to harness the quantum properties of such particles before they lose them due to decoherence. To this end, the wave function of the particle is repeatedly expanded and compressed. FULL STORY.
Chemistrymathworks.com

Green Hydrogen from Water Electrolysis.

This is a conceptual model representing electrolysis, the conversion of electrical energy and water into hydrogen gas. The electrolyser consists of a water tank that can be refilled continuously upon need. The temperature of the water is regulated by a current fed into a thermal resistor. Hydrogen generated is extracted into a storage tank modelled as a gas chamber with a constant storage temperature..
EnvironmentDaily Reflector

ECU team eyes recycled masks as a way to improve roads

They end up in the trash. They end up in waterways. They end up on the ground in parks, at the beach or in yards. They end up in landfills. Perhaps soon, those disposable medical masks that have been such a big part of the COVID-19 pandemic may end up reinforcing the asphalt used in road construction.
Engineeringautomotiveworld.com

Continental drives basic research on tire and road wear particles with the help of a supercomputer

Continental, the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) and the École Normale Supérieure de Lyon in France have received a grant worth 43 million core hours of supercomputer time for their joint basic research project. The project, which aims to drive fundamental understanding of tire and road wear particles, has been in existence since 2014. Its goal is to learn more about the decomposition of rubber polymers to better understand the wear behavior of tires. The associated simulations of the behavior of complex polymer structures are very time-consuming. For this reason, the project partners applied for the Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe (PRACE) initiative. With the digital computing power granted, they now have the opportunity to perform polymer simulations in greater depth and on a broader scale.
Mower County, MNAustin Daily Herald

Engineers working toward County Road 2 bridge fix

As many look to the skies hoping for rain, in the case of the Mower County bridge that was shut down this week, lack of rain may have averted a big problem. Because of how low the Cedar River is currently, inspectors from the Minnesota Department of Transportation were able to spot the distresses in steel piling that ultimately forced the immediate closing of the bridge on County Road 2, east of Lansing on Tuesday.
Technologytechxplore.com

Improving AI road sign recognition

Technology adds new safety features to every generation of road vehicle—seatbelts, airbags, parking sensors, and in work published in the International Journal of Vehicle Safety, the possibility of an in-vehicle road sign recognition system is discussed. Researchers from the University of Monastir, Monastir, Tunisia, have turned to an algorithm known as an edited shuffled leapfrog algorithm to carry out the recognition task.
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
TechnologyEurekAlert

Open-source software to help cities plant in pursuit of clean air

Software to help towns and cities use street-planting to reduce citizens' exposure to air pollution has been developed by researchers at the University of Birmingham. Street planting, or 'green infrastructure', is an essential part of the urban realm, but there is a misconception that plants remove or 'soak up' a lot of pollution. Instead, planting at this scale primarily serves to redistribute pollution by changing air currents within streets and beside open roads.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Hybrid enzyme catalysts synthesized by a de novo approach for expanding biocatalysis

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences. The two major challenges in industrial enzymatic catalysis are the limited number of chemical reaction types that are catalyzed by enzymes and the instability of enzymes under harsh conditions in industrial catalysis. Expanding enzyme catalysis to a larger substrate scope and greater variety of chemical reactions and tuning the microenvironment surrounding enzyme molecules to achieve high enzyme performance are urgently needed.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Engineering seeds to resist drought

As the world continues to warm, many arid regions that already have marginal conditions for agriculture will be increasingly under stress, potentially leading to severe food shortages. Now, researchers at MIT have come up with a promising process for protecting seeds from the stress of water shortage during their crucial germination phase, and even providing the plants with extra nutrition at the same time.
CarsEurekAlert

Collective battery storage beneficial for decarbonized world

Batteries are potentially a game-changing technology as we decarbonize our economy, and their benefits are even greater when shared across communities, a University of Otago-led study has found. Co-author Associate Professor Michael Jack, Director of the Energy Programme in the Department of Physics, says reducing costs are seeing rapid deployment...
ScienceEurekAlert

Machine learning models based on thermal data predict solar radiation

A research team at the University of Córdoba has developed and evaluated models for the prediction of solar radiation in nine locations in southern Spain and North Carolina (USA). Measuring solar radiation is costly, as are all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most commonly used...
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridge National Laboratory

Climate – Accelerating methane

Scientists studying a unique whole-ecosystem warming experiment in the Minnesota peatlands found that microorganisms are increasing methane production faster than carbon dioxide production. These results could mean a future with more methane, a greenhouse gas that is up to 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. A multi-institutional team examined...
Sciencemsu.edu

MSU geographer leads research in carbon uptake mapping

When we boil climate change down to its root cause, we understand that as more carbon dioxide is released than can be absorbed by Earth's land and water, the extra carbon dioxide builds up in the atmosphere, absorbing energy. In turn, this energy warms the atmosphere and enables it to hold more water vapor, causing global climate change. And it's no secret that changes in climate and weather impact ecosystems and the people who rely on them.
LifestyleEurekAlert

Perranporth beach (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
PhysicsPhys.org

Quantum particles: Pulled and compressed

Very recently, researchers led by Markus Aspelmeyer at the University of Vienna and Lukas Novotny at ETH Zurich cooled a glass nanoparticle into the quantum regime for the first time. To do this, the particle is deprived of its kinetic energy with the help of lasers. What remains are movements, so-called quantum fluctuations, which no longer follow the laws of classical physics but those of quantum physics. The glass sphere with which this has been achieved is significantly smaller than a grain of sand, but still consists of several hundred million atoms. In contrast to the microscopic world of photons and atoms, nanoparticles provide an insight into the quantum nature of macroscopic objects. In collaboration with experimental physicist Markus Aspelmeyer, a team of theoretical physicists led by Oriol Romero-Isart of the University of Innsbruck and the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences is now proposing a way to harness the quantum properties of nanoparticles for various applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy