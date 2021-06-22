I'm calling it now ... ESPN College GameDay to Fayetteville

Game 3 (Saturday, September 18th, 2021): at Colorado Buffaloes. Prediction: Colorado 38-35 (1-2, 0-1) Minnesota Record vs Colorado: 0-3 (1972, 1991, 1992) 2020 did not really get off on the right foot for Colorado. Mel Tucker was hired on February 12th by Michigan State eight days after Mark Dantonio retired the day before February National Signing Day. Colorado hired Karl Dorrell as the new head coach 12 days later on February 23rd. Then the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly ended spring football. And then the Pac-12 conference suspended the fall sports schedule on August 11th only to announce a limited, conference-only schedule on September 3rd. This would have allowed Colorado to play a 7 game conference schedule beginning November 7th. Colorado opened their season hosting UCLA. Colorado jumped out to a 35-14 lead on the legs of of 3 Jarek Broussard TD runs. UCLA cut the lead to 35-28 and 42-35 in the 3rd quarter but Colorado managed to hold on and beat UCLA 48-42 to start season 1-0. Game 2 saw Colorado travel to Stanford. Colorado scored 2 first half TDs while Stanford managed 3 first half FG’s to give Colorado a 14-9 halftime lead. A Sam Noyer TD run and a TD pass to Brendan Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, opened up a 28-9 Colorado lead. Stanford cut the lead to 35-32 in the 4th quarter but could not complete the comeback, giving Colorado a 2-0 record. RB Jarek Broussard and QB Sam Noyer were named the Pac-12 Offensive Players of the Week the first two weeks of the year with LB Nate Landman being named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2. Colorado’s game the following week against Arizona State was cancelled due to Covid-19 as was the following week’s game against USC. Colorado was able to schedule a replacement for USC by scheduling San Diego State. Colorado limited a depleted SDSU offense to 3 points as Colorado beat SDSU 20-10. LB’s Nate Landman and Carson Wells combined for 4 sacks and 7.5 TFLs against SDSU.