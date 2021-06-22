Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Beni Lauterbach, Revital Yosef, Yaniv Grinstein
Harvard Health
 17 days ago

Yaniv Grinstein is a Professor of Finance at the Arison School of Business, IDC Herzliya; Beni Lauterbach is the Raymond Ackerman Family Chair in Israeli Corporate Governance and a Professor of Finance at the Graduate School of Business Administration, Bar-Ilan University; and Revital Yosef is a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Graduate School of Business Administration, Bar-Ilan University. This post is based on their recent paper. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes the book Pay without Performance: The Unfulfilled Promise of Executive Compensation, Executive Compensation as an Agency Problem and Paying for Long-Term Performance (discussed on the Forum here), all by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Education
Harvard, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Compensation#Boards Of Directors#The Forum#Israeli#Bar Ilan University#Long Term Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Joshua McDaniel appointed director of Harvard Law School’s Religious Freedom Clinic

Harvard Law School has appointed Joshua C. McDaniel to serve as a visiting assistant clinical professor and as the director of its Religious Freedom Clinic. McDaniel, who served as a staff attorney in the clinic during the Fall Term 2020, brings almost a decade of top-flight experience as a practicing lawyer as well as deep expertise in law and religion cases.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Harvard Business School Hires First Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Harvard Business School has hired Terrill L. Drake as the school’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer, effective September 1, 2021. In this inaugural position, Drake will play a lead role in developing and implementing a strategy for cultivating and achieving a culture of inclusive excellence, diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the HBS community, as well as with alumni and other constituents across HBS and beyond.
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

MIT and Harvard Have Sold Higher Education’s Future

Ast week Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold their edX platform to a for-profit company for $800 million. Founded by the two institutions nearly a decade ago, edX was higher education’s answer to the venture-backed start-ups jostling for an online-course windfall. With the sale to one of those firms, Maryland-based 2U, Harvard and MIT have surrendered. Their decision to fold is a major, and potentially fateful, act of betrayal.
EconomyHarvard Health

Innovative higher-ed IT veteran named new CIO

Klara Jelinkova, who developed a reputation as an innovator in her nearly three decades in information technology at major U.S. research universities, has been named vice president and University chief information officer, Harvard announced today. Jelinkova begins her tenure Sept. 13. “Klara brings with her to Harvard a long track...
Medical & BiotechLaw.com

Harvard Law Dabbles in Psychedelics

Harvard Law School is launching the country’s first-ever research initiative centered on the law and psychedelics in hopes of helping shape regulation as more cities and states decriminalize their use. The Project of Psychedelics Law and Regulation—dubbed POPLAR—is a three-year initiative housed under Harvard Law’s Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law...
Harvard, MAHarvard Crimson

Harvard Law School Launches First-Ever Research Initiative on Psychedelics and the Law

The Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School studies the law and policy around health care. By Truong L. Nguyen. Harvard Law School’s Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics is launching a first-of-its-kind research initiative focused on psychedelics and the law, the center announced Wednesday.
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Ponticiello ’21 to Cornell Law School

Stephen Ponticiello ’21 will attend Cornell Law School in the fall to study medical malpractice law. Although he was always told when he was younger that he would be a good lawyer because he “argued a lot,” Stephen Ponticiello ’21 did not find his interest in law until his father tragically passed away from cancer in his junior year of college.
Vermillion, SDYankton Daily Press

USD Law School Introduces Ag Law

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law recently partnered with the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture and its National Agricultural Law Center to provide students with more opportunities to gain experience in agricultural and food law. The center is the nation’s leading source of agricultural...
EconomyLaw.com

Morris Nichols Partner to Speak at Corporate Governance Conference

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Patricia Vella is slated to speak at the Society for Corporate Governance annual conference, to be held Monday through Thursday, according to an announcement from the firm. The conference’s 2021 theme is a “New Era of Governance.”. Vella will be a panelist on the...
EconomyHarvard Health

Key Corporate Governance Issues at Mid-Year 2021

Martin Lipton is a founding partner of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and matters affecting corporate policy and strategy; and Steven A. Rosenblum and Karessa L. Cain are partners at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. This post is based on their Wachtell memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes What Matters in Corporate Governance? by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Allen Ferrell.
EducationTelegraph

The Government must rethink its panicked policy on schools

From the beginning of the pandemic, I have been concerned that a sense of growing panic about the virus would cause us to lose our natural and often instinctive balance of risks. Day after day we have been pounded by the grimmest of figures on the BBC and other news...
EconomyHarvard Health

Early Insights to 2021 Annual General Meetings Annual Corporate Governance Review

Hannah Orowitz is Senior Managing Director of Corporate Governance; Talon Torressen is Director of Research; and Michael Maiolo is a Senior Institutional Analyst at Georgeson. This post is based on their Georgeson memorandum. Introduction. With only one month remaining in the 2021 proxy season, an examination of early voting statistics...
Collegesabovethelaw.com

Law School Rankings

Law school student loans are real, and they are huge, so you’d best have a plan to pay them off on the back end of your J.D. The economic upheaval caused by the global pandemic has supercharged the need to focus on employment data as the number 1 factor in picking a law school, and ATL has your back on this one. Check out our list for the law schools most likely to see you gainfully employed. After all, if you want to go to law school, you’re probably going to want a job when it’s over.
Congress & CourtsHarvard Health

‘In many parts of the country, the Voting Rights Act’ is ‘close to a dead letter’

On July 1, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, a case voting rights advocates say has critical implications for the future of American suffrage. At issue was whether a pair of laws enacted in Arizona — one that does not count provisional ballots cast outside a voter’s precinct, and another that bars so-called “ballot-harvesting” — violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act due to their disparate impact on minority voters. The 6-3 opinion, authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, upheld the Arizona laws, but also rolled out a new five-factor test to determine when such “time, place, and manner” voting restrictions might contravene the Voting Rights Act.
CollegesBeaumont Enterprise

Mills College alumnae sue school over pending shutdown, merger

Alumnae of Mills College in Oakland filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging they were blindsided by the college’s recent announcement to shutdown or merge with Northeastern University. The complaint, which was filed June 7 in Alameda County, claims that the college withheld information and documents from alumni trustees on...
CollegesPosted by
Hartford Courant

Federal court dismisses Yale student’s lawsuit suit seeking tuition reimbursement for ‘virtual’ learning during pandemic

A Yale University student has been rebuffed in his attempt to collect at least a partial reimbursement from the school for the full tuition payment he made in the 2020 spring semester — a semester the school limited to online “virtual” learning during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Janet Hall dismissed the suit by Ohio undergrad Jonathan Michel concluding in large ...
Detroit, MImitechnews.com

Kornbluh Assumes Role As Wayne State University Provost

DETROIT – Mark L. Kornbluh, Ph.D., who most recently served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky, began his new role as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State University on July 1. Kornbluh, who served as a history...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Renowned Scientist, Engineer – a UCSD Grad – Named VP of Research at USC

A scientist and engineer who completed graduate work at UC San Diego will be joining USC as vice president of research, effective Aug.1. Ishwar K. Puri comes to USC from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, where he is dean of the engineering school, a professor in the department of mechanical engineering and an associate member of the department of engineering physics.
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

FIT College of Business renews accreditation

MELBOURNE — Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and approved Florida Tech’s request for the accreditation at its April 2021 meeting.
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

WKU education professor completes Fulbright project in Colombia

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dr. Beckie Stobaugh, professor in Western Kentucky University’s School of Teacher Education, recently spent 15 days in Colombia as part of the Fulbright Specialist Program. Dr. Stobaugh’s project at the University of Colombia in Cartagena centered on two goals: developing asynchronous learning modules to help their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy