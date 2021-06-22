Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SDPD ID's Mira Mesa Homicide Victim, Suspect

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego police announced a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his friend after authorities responded to a call of a bloody man in Mira Mesa. SDPD received a call Friday morning of a man covered in blood and “acting erratically” on the 7800 block of Burlington Way, the department said in a statement. Upon arrival, authorities detained the man in question and checked a residence he was associated with, where a body was found with injuries to his torso.

www.nbcsandiego.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Sdpd#Mira Mesa Homicide Victim#Burlington Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million

(CNN) — More than 4 million people around the world have died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In total, three countries account for more than a third of all global deaths. The United States, which has the highest number of fatalities at 606,000, accounts for 15% of the global total, followed by Brazil and India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy