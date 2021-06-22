SDPD ID's Mira Mesa Homicide Victim, Suspect

San Diego police announced a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his friend after authorities responded to a call of a bloody man in Mira Mesa. SDPD received a call Friday morning of a man covered in blood and “acting erratically” on the 7800 block of Burlington Way, the department said in a statement. Upon arrival, authorities detained the man in question and checked a residence he was associated with, where a body was found with injuries to his torso.