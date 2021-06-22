Solid-State Battery Market Will Grow to $8 Billion by 2031, Reveals IDTechEx

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid-State Transformer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The solid-state transformer market is evaluated at US$166.897 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.A Solid State Transformer(SST) or power electronic transformers(PET) are modern network devices that combine multiple power electronic converter stages with high or low-frequency transformers. . A solid-state transformer provides several benefits such as they are highly reliable and robust, efficient in utilization, and are comparatively inexpensive as compared to traditional transformers. Solid-state transformers are widely used in applications that facilitate a smooth transition between AC and DC and aids in voltage conversion. A solid-state transformer is a key enabler for the internet of energy, enabling uni-or bi-directional power flow with local autonomous control and distributed intelligence through communications.