Solid-State Battery Market Will Grow to $8 Billion by 2031, Reveals IDTechEx
Electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture, and sales of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. In the meantime, interests in solid-state batteries have attracted the attention of material providers, battery vendors, component suppliers, automotive OEMs, and investors. The popular discussions on solid-state batteries have brought development both in academia and industry. With an increasing number of players working in this field and some milestones being achieved, the solid-state battery market is expected to grow to $8 billion by 2031, according to IDTechEx’s new report "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031: Technology, Forecasts, Players".www.investorideas.com