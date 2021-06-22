Cancel
Perovskite memory devices with ultra-fast switching speed

Cover picture for the articlePohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) A research team led by Professor Jang-Sik Lee of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has successfully developed the halide perovskite-based memory with ultra-fast switching speed. The findings from this study were published in Nature Communications on June 10, 2021. Resistive switching...

