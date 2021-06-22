Cancel
Science

Robustification of GWAS to explore effective SNPs addressing the challenges of hidden population stratification and polygenic effects

By Zobaer Akond, Md. Asif Ahsan, Munirul Alam, Md. Nurul Haque Mollah
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenome-wide association studies (GWAS) play a vital role in identifying important genes those is associated with the phenotypic variations of living organisms. There are several statistical methods for GWAS including the linear mixed model (LMM) which is popular for addressing the challenges of hidden population stratification and polygenic effects. However, most of these methods including LMM are sensitive to phenotypic outliers that may lead the misleading results. To overcome this problem, in this paper, we proposed a way to robustify the LMM approach for reducing the influence of outlying observations using the β-divergence method. The performance of the proposed method was investigated using both synthetic and real data analysis. Simulation results showed that the proposed method performs better than both linear regression model (LRM) and LMM approaches in terms of powers and false discovery rates in presence of phenotypic outliers. On the other hand, the proposed method performed almost similar to LMM approach but much better than LRM approach in absence of outliers. In the case of real data analysis, our proposed method identified 11 SNPs that are significantly associated with the rice flowering time. Among the identified candidate SNPs, some were involved in seed development and flowering time pathways, and some were connected with flower and other developmental processes. These identified candidate SNPs could assist rice breeding programs effectively. Thus, our findings highlighted the importance of robust GWAS in identifying candidate genes.

www.nature.com
