Fertiglobe partners with TA’ZIZ in world-scale blue ammonia project
TA’ZIZ and Fertiglobe have signed an agreement for Fertiglobe to join the world-scale blue ammonia production project at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The agreement further strengthens the UAE’s hydrogen value proposition, building on the deep experience in carbon capture and storage of ADNOC, and the world leading ammonia capabilities of Fertiglobe, to develop the first-of-its-kind large scale blue ammonia project in the MENA region.www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com