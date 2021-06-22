Fertiglobe partners with TA’ZIZ in world-scale blue ammonia project

Green ammonia, produced from renewable energy, is an excellent fuel and fertilizer that can potentially replace significant volumes of fossil fuels and help accelerate the transition to a world powered by renewable energy. The green ammonia plant, which will be built by Skovgaard Invest, Vestas and Topsoe, will be state of the art and the world’s first so-called dynamic green ammonia plant. The dynamic approach entails that the clean power from wind turbines and solar panels will be connected directly to the electrolysis unit making it more cost-effective than if involving a battery or hydrogen storage.