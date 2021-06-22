Cancel
Portland, OR

Keep cool at fountains, splash pads and pools

By KOIN 6 News
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrrHN_0abzUKQZ00 A list of public places to keep cool in Portland, with pools requiring reservations.

As Portland temperatures heat up with triple digits predicted this coming weekend, the city has interactive fountains, splash pads and outdoor swimming pools that are open to the public.

The full list

(Please note: some features may be temporarily off for repairs. Viist the Portland Parks & recreation website for specific information here. )

Interactive Fountains

• Bill Naito Legacy Fountain at Waterfront Park, Southwest Ankeny near the Burnside Bridge

• Teachers Fountain at Director Park, 815 S.W. Park Ave.

• Grant Park, Northeast 33rd Avenue and U.S. Grant Place

• Holladay Park, Northeast 11th Avenue and Holladay Street

• Jamison Square, 810 N.W. 11th Ave.

• McCoy Park, North Trenton Street and Newman Avenue

• Salmon Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park, Naito Parkway at Southwest Salmon Street

Splash Pads

(Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Colonel Summers Park, Southeast 17th Avenue and Taylor Street

• Columbia Park and Annex, North Lombard Street and Woolsey Avenue

• Dawson Park, North Stanton Street and Williams Avenue

• Earl Boyles Park, east of Southeast 107th Avenue and Francis Street

• Elizabeth Caruthers Park, 3508 S.W. Moody Ave.

• Essex Park, Southeast 79th Avenue and Center Street

• Fernhill Park, Northeast 37th Avenue and Ainsworth Street

• Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 N.E. Halsey Street

• Irving Park, Northeast 7th Avenue and Fremont Street

• Kenton Park, 8417 N. Brandon Ave.

• Peninsula Park, 700 N. Rosa Parks Way

• Pier Park, North Lombard Street and Bruce Avenue

• Raymond Park, Southeast 118th Avenue and Raymond Street

• Spring Garden Park, 3332 S.W. Spring Garden St.

• Woodlawn Park, Northeast 13th Avenue and Dekum Street

Outdoor pools

Portland has 10 outdoor and indoor pools. Due to COVID protocols, you must sign up to swim here.

• Creston Outdoor Pool, Southeast 44th Avenue and Powell Boulevard

• Grant Outdoor Pool, Northeast 33rd Avenue and U.S. Grant Place

• Montavilla Outdoor Pool, 8219 N.E. Glisan St.

• Peninsula Outdoor Pool, 700 N. Rosa Parks Way

• Pier Outdoor Pool, North Seneca Street and St. Johns Avenue

• Sellwood Outdoor Pool, 7951 S.E. 7th Ave.

• Wilson Outdoor Pool, 1151 S.W. Vermont St.

Indoor pools

• Matt Dishman Indoor Pool

77 N.E. Knott St.

• Mt. Scott Indoor Pool

5530 S.E. 72nd Ave.

• Southwest Indoor Pool

6820 S.W. 45th Ave.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego's best source for local news.

