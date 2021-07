Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) Fresh off collecting seven points in eight days, Minnesota United return to Allianz Field to face the San Jose Earthquakes. A draw with FC Dallas on the road and a pair of clean sheet wins against Austin FC at home and Portland away have the Loons feeling confident behind the sterling production of recent acquisitions Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane. The forward and midfielder combined to score in the second minute against the Timbers and have rarely looked less than dangerous since the return from the international break. With Jan Gregus and Jukka Raitala coming back from international duty and hopes for Robin Lod and Romain Metanire to be back from getting their green cards, MNUFC should be at or close to full strength as they square off against the Quakes — a team they have not lost to in two years and currently in the midst of a seven game winless streak.