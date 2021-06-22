Bruker (BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofTITN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 7,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.