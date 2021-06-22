Holistic Approach Helps Keep Workers Safe and Projects on Track

It may be exactly what New Yorkers need these days, a workout that combines HIIT with transcendental meditation, serving their physical and mental needs. It’s the brainchild of Chris Stockel, who himself battled anxiety for years and found that TM brought peace of mind. Fittingly, Stockel connected with Bright Architecture, the firm that would translate his idea into reality, while exercising at another gym. The resulting Mind Body Project, which just opened after a year delay due to the pandemic, is a 3,300-square-foot holistic wellness experience, a reflection of the cathartic and intense programming. “Materials and elements are unexpected yet intentional, to softly engage the mind and body,” says architect Nathan Bright, who has designed over 80 fitness projects across the country, 10 of them completely new concepts his firm helped bring to market. At MBP, European oak, porcelain tile, and dreamy wall decor form the envelope. In the studio, dimmable lights run between yoga mats embedded in the floor. After class, which begins with guided breathwork, ascends into yoga, HIIT, and TRX, and culminates in meditation, guests can extend their sense of om and ah in the lounge’s hammock.