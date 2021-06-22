Cancel
Holistic Approach Helps Keep Workers Safe and Projects on Track

constructforstl.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Burns & McDonnell: Construction safety is most commonly thought of as the steps that are taken to protect personnel from injuries on the job site. From implementing protocols to wearing the proper personal protective equipment, components of a safety program are most often put in place to help safeguard from physical harm. However, it’s important to remember that safety also includes more in-depth human aspects and things we can’t see with our own eyes, like emotional and mental wellness.

