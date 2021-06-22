Zambian military parades new equipment

When the United States finally pulled out of Vietnam, it left something of a bonanza of military equipment them with everything from F-5 fighter jets, UH-1 "Huey" helicopters, M48 tanks and M113 armored personnel carriers captured by the Vietnamese People's Army, with some items finding their way to the USSR for study. At the time, the New York Times estimated that the hardware, much of it serviceable, had a collective value of $2 billion - approximately $9.6 billion in 2020 dollars. The mid-2010s were another period when captured U.S. military hardware hit the front pages. After ISIS overran vast swathes of Iraq, advanced M1 Abrams tanks and large quantities of HMMWV vehicles were captured by the militants as the Iraqi military buckled.