Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Zambian military parades new equipment

Janes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zambia Defence Force displayed new vehicles and weapon systems, many of them Israeli made, during the Defence Force Day parade on 13 June. Most notably, amateur video of the parade showed it included six Elbit ATMOS M46 wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and six Elbit Spear MK2 self-propelled mortars. The...

www.janes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zambian#The Zambia Defence Force#Israeli#Czech#Atmos#Indian#Lpta#713tc 4 4#The Zambian Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Country
Thailand
Related
Plainview, NYNewsday

Old military vehicles paraded to celebrate July 4th

Richard Oreiro and his family came to the Old Bethpage Village Restoration to witness people march in celebration of Independence Day. What they found, he said later, was "not your typical parade." The Oreiro family from Commack and other spectators saw a line of vintage military vehicles from the Museum...
MilitaryJanes

US Army to outfit 64 Stryker vehicles with new network capability

Over the coming weeks the US Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment will begin outfitting 64 Stryker double v-hull vehicles inside Germany with a package of network technologies included under the service's Capability Set (CS) 21 Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) umbrella, according to service officials. The army plans to roll out ITN...
MilitaryJanes

Egypt inaugurates major new naval base

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi inaugurated a large new naval base in the west of the country on 3 July. The date of the inauguration and the name of the 3 July Naval Base referenced the coup that deposed President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. It has been under construction at Ras Gargoub, about 140 km east of the Libyan border and 315 km west of the main Egyptian naval base in Alexandria, since 2018.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Philippine Air Force grounds its C-130 transport fleet following fatal crash

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has grounded its fleet of C-130 medium transport aircraft after a fatal crash on 4 July in the southern Philippine province of Sulu. The decision to ground the fleet was announced the following day by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Major General Edgard Arevalo, who noted that this is a standard procedure following such incidents.
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

The Afghan Military’s Catastrophic Equipment Losses [Infographic]

When the United States finally pulled out of Vietnam, it left something of a bonanza of military equipment them with everything from F-5 fighter jets, UH-1 "Huey" helicopters, M48 tanks and M113 armored personnel carriers captured by the Vietnamese People's Army, with some items finding their way to the USSR for study. At the time, the New York Times estimated that the hardware, much of it serviceable, had a collective value of $2 billion - approximately $9.6 billion in 2020 dollars. The mid-2010s were another period when captured U.S. military hardware hit the front pages. After ISIS overran vast swathes of Iraq, advanced M1 Abrams tanks and large quantities of HMMWV vehicles were captured by the militants as the Iraqi military buckled.
MilitaryJanes

IRGC Ground Forces receive new weapons

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on 7 July that its ground forces have received a range of new, advanced weapons that included tactical ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and anti-tank missiles. The photographs and videos of the handover event showed the weapons included at least three mobile...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Top U.S. general ‘shocked’ by report of 1,900 missing military guns

The nation’s top general said Thursday he’s “shocked” by recent reports that the U.S. military lost at least 1,900 weapons over the past decade. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he has asked the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps to immediately review their internal figures and report back.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

BAE Systems to Deliver M-Code Military GPS User Equipment to Germany

BAE Systems, Inc. received the first contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military Global Positioning System User Equipment to Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005087/en/. BAE Systems received a contract from the Space and Missile Systems...
MilitaryPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Weapons Coming Up Missing From U.S. Military Bases

In 2010, the Associated Press reported more than 1,900 U.S. military weapons had supposedly been lost or stolen from bases across the country. How does that happen?. Even more shocking is some of the "missing" weapons have turned up in violent street crimes. Everything from machine guns, grenades and launchers, assault rifles, and more have gone missing. Some of the U.S. armories missing weapons of war include Army and Marine bases in California and Georgia.
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

US Army fires HIMARS rocket system for first time in Japan during Orient Shield

Jul. 7—TOKYO — American soldiers fired a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on the Japanese island of Hokkaido during a large-scale exercise that concluded Wednesday, according to a U.S. Army Japan spokesman. The live fire, conducted June 28-30, was the first time the Army had operated the weapon known as...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
CarsJanes

Hyundai Rotem delivers two MPUGVs for RoKA trials

Hyundai Rotem announced on 7 July that it has handed over to South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) two multipurpose unmanned ground vehicles (MPUGVs) based on the HR-Sherpa prototype for use in six-months-long evaluation trials with the Republic of Korea Army (RoKA). The company said in a statement that...
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Russia conducts drills involving nuclear-capable bombers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's air force has conducted drills involving its nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the military said Thursday. The Defense Ministry said that Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from their base in the Saratov region on the Volga River and flew more than 4,000 kilometers (about 2,500 miles) to launch cruise missiles at practice targets at a firing range in the Arctic.
EconomyJanes

UK to begin AH-64E transition in Q4

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to begin flight operations of its newly acquired Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters in the coming weeks, ahead of aircrew transition before the end of the year. An MoD spokesperson told Janes on 6 July that, with 10 remanufactured helicopters now delivered...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy SEALs Aren’t The Only Killer Special Forces on the Planet

The U.S. Navy SEALs are not exactly a “secret” organization. This elite unit has been the subject of movies, video games and numerous books. But the unit’s extremely high profile raid into Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden, leader and founder of al-Qaeda, put the men of “SEAL Team Six” in the media spotlight – even if it wasn’t technically SEAL Team Six.
Military19fortyfive.com

A Dead North Korean Submarine (Armed with Commandos) Almost Started a War

Since the end of World War II, the United States has routinely employed ships and aircraft on spying and observation missions of varying legality—and every now and again, something has gone wrong. A too-stealthy American submarine bumps into a Russian counterpart, a spy ship off Korea gets seized, a U-2 spy plane gets shot down, or a Navy P-3 collides with a Chinese fighter and is forced to land in Chinese territory. In the event the spies can’t return to home base, they’ve mostly surrendered to local troops and were eventually repatriated after interrogation and diplomatic wrangling.
Public SafetyRepublic

Parts of missing Russian plane found; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW — Wreckage from a plane carrying 28 people that went missing Tuesday was found a few miles (kilometers) from the airport in Russia’s Far East where it was supposed to land, officials said, and everyone aboard was feared dead. The Antonov An-26 plane was on approach for a landing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy