Calvert Man Recounts How He Caught 7.5-Foot Alligator from Chesapeake Bay

Favorite Chesapeake Bay Anchorages (Don’t Tell Everybody) We asked SpinSheet cruising sailors to share some of their favorite Chesapeake Bay anchorages, and the top answer was “don’t tell everybody.” We all like to think our favorite hidey hole is a secret, yet the reality for many sailors is that we tend to regularly drop the hook in places we can easily get to and back from over the weekend; many of those places were discovered by Captain John Smith and have been “secrets” shared many times over 400 years.