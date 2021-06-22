Calvert Man Recounts How He Caught 7.5-Foot Alligator from Chesapeake Bay
The jaw-dropping story spread quickly through the Bay region: a large alligator reportedly caught between two beaches along the Chesapeake in Calvert County, Md. on Sunday. Now, hunter William Adams is revealing to Bay Bulletin how he caught and killed the gator with his 14-year-old son by his side. Williams and his son Jake had spotted an alligator a couple of weeks earlier, while kayak fishing for snakeheads between Seahorse Beach and Driftwood Beach just north of Drum Point. In a Facebook post, William’s wife Jessica Adams writes, “His first reaction was to kayak away as fast as possible all while yelling to my son, ‘It’s an alligator! Go!'”chesapeakebaymagazine.com