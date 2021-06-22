Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calvert County, MD

Calvert Man Recounts How He Caught 7.5-Foot Alligator from Chesapeake Bay

Posted by 
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The jaw-dropping story spread quickly through the Bay region: a large alligator reportedly caught between two beaches along the Chesapeake in Calvert County, Md. on Sunday. Now, hunter William Adams is revealing to Bay Bulletin how he caught and killed the gator with his 14-year-old son by his side. Williams and his son Jake had spotted an alligator a couple of weeks earlier, while kayak fishing for snakeheads between Seahorse Beach and Driftwood Beach just north of Drum Point. In a Facebook post, William’s wife Jessica Adams writes, “His first reaction was to kayak away as fast as possible all while yelling to my son, ‘It’s an alligator! Go!'”

chesapeakebaymagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
363
Followers
318
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calvert County, MD
Pets & Animals
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Calvert County, MD
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
County
Calvert County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligators#Chesapeake Bay#Gator#The History Channel#American#Dnr#Natural Resources Police#Bosmans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dolphins ‘all over the place’ in Chesapeake Bay

Hundreds of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins are spending their summers in Chesapeake Bay waters. And now, with the help of crowd-sourced sightings reported each of the last four years, researchers are beginning to understand when and where these mesmeric marine mammals are likely to emerge. While dolphins have had a presence in the Bay since the […] The post Dolphins ‘all over the place’ in Chesapeake Bay appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
New Haven Register

Study: Parasite devastated Chesapeake Bay oysters in 1980s

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Viruses aren’t the only sources of disease that evolve quickly — the rapid evolution of a one-celled organism may explain a disease that devastated bay shellfish in the 1980s and is still a major challenge, a new study finds. The study, just published in Scientific...
Posted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Weigh in on Port Traffic Changes at Mouth of Chesapeake Bay

The entrance to the Chesapeake Bay is a busy place. It is common to see commercial vessels, from massive container ships to smaller fishing vessels and barges, sharing the channels with military vessels, all the while surrounded by recreational boats traveling in every direction. With vessel traffic expected to increase, and with planned wind turbine farms restricting routes, the United States Coast Guard has wisely decided to plan ahead. The result is the Port Access Route Study (PARS)—and USCG is looking for feedback on it from boaters like you.
Posted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Bay’s ‘dead zone’ to be smaller this summer, researchers say

The Chesapeake Bay’s “dead zone,” the oxygen-starved blob of water that waxes and wanes each summer, is forecast to be smaller than average for a second consecutive year. A consortium of research institutions announced June 23 that it expects the volume of this year’s dead zone to be 14% lower than average. In 2020, the […] The post Chesapeake Bay’s ‘dead zone’ to be smaller this summer, researchers say appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
shoredailynews.com

Chesapeake Bay grade improves slightly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The health of the Chesapeake Bay improved to a grade of C in 2020 — up from a C-minus in 2019, according to an annual report card by scientists released Tuesday. Individual indicators on the health of the nation’s largest estuary had mixed results in 2020,...
Animalsavenuenews.com

Disease takes hold among deer in Chesapeake Bay region

They are hunted, fed and photographed. They cause motorists to swerve and gardeners to curse. Whatever your interest in or aversion to white-tailed deer, you may eventually see fewer of them sprinting across the road, eating your cabbage or magnified in your rifle scope. The reason: chronic wasting disease, a fatal, incurable affliction that continues to spread through four states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
ScienceInside Nova

Report serves up good news on health of Chesapeake Bay

A smaller than average “dead zone” due to reduced river flows, as well as less nutrient and sediment pollution, will benefit the Chesapeake Bay and the plant and animal life that relies on it, according to a new yearly estimate. Researchers from the Chesapeake Bay Program, the University of Maryland...
Swimming & SurfingWMDT.com

Team to swim 18 miles across Chesapeake Bay to honor Erik Mezick

VIRGINIA – At the end of July, two dozen swimmers will take to the Chesapeake Bay to swim 18 miles in memory of Erik Mezick. The 24 swimmers from Delmarva Dogfish, a masters swim team based out of Salisbury, are swimming from Cape Charles, Virginia to Virginia Beach to honor Mezick, who died last December when the box truck he was driving went off the bridge.
Bay Net

National Park Service Chesapeake Bay Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Doherty Named Champion Of The Chesapeake

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 29, the Chesapeake Conservancy announced that National Park Service (NPS) Chesapeake Bay Office Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Doherty was awarded the organization’s most prestigious award, Champion of the Chesapeake, in honor of his devotion, commitment and passion for the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Doherty has been an incredible partner and leader in Chesapeake Bay conservation and the Chesapeake Conservation Partnership.
spinsheet.com

Chesapeake Bay Sailors' Favorite Cruising Anchorages

Favorite Chesapeake Bay Anchorages (Don’t Tell Everybody) We asked SpinSheet cruising sailors to share some of their favorite Chesapeake Bay anchorages, and the top answer was “don’t tell everybody.” We all like to think our favorite hidey hole is a secret, yet the reality for many sailors is that we tend to regularly drop the hook in places we can easily get to and back from over the weekend; many of those places were discovered by Captain John Smith and have been “secrets” shared many times over 400 years.
gazettejournal.net

Experts predict a smaller Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ for second year

Researchers from the Chesapeake Bay Program, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, University of Michigan and U.S. Geological Survey announced recently that they are forecasting, for the second year in a row, a smaller-than-average “dead zone” due to reduced river flows entering the Chesapeake Bay, as well as less nutrient and sediment pollution thanks to the management actions taken across the watershed to improve water quality.
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces $22 million for Chesapeake Bay restoration projects

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday announced the awarding of $22 million to 25 ecological restoration projects that will improve water quality and habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, while building local resilience to climate impacts. These awards encompass 123 unique sites that will be restored using best management practices, including riparian buffer and reforestation plantings, stream restoration, stormwater management, and wetland creation.
whatsupmag.com

Chesapeake Bay Program Releases Annual Blue Crab Advisory Report

Annapolis, MD – The Chesapeake Bay Program is pleased to release the 2021 Blue Crab Advisory Report, which finds that the overall Chesapeake Bay blue crab population is not being overfished and is not depleted. Experts from the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee reviewed the results from the annual Bay-wide Winter Dredge Survey (released in May 2021 by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science) and harvest figures from the previous seasons to provide an in-depth picture of the Chesapeake’s blue crab population and to make suggestions for any needed changes to regulations.
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Chesapeake Bay: Why 50 Years Of Restoration Efforts Haven't Fixed It

It’s Midday on the Environment. Today, a conversation about the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States, extending 200 miles from its northern headwaters in the Susquehanna River to its outlet in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s fed by more than 150 major rivers and streams and it encompasses parts of six states and the District of Columbia.
Environmentalabamawx.com

10 pm Update: Elsa Approaching Chesapeake Bay

ABOUT 170 MI…270 KM SW OF ATLANTIC CITY NEW JERSEY. PRESENT MOVEMENT…NE OR 45 DEGREES AT 25 MPH…41 KM/H. * Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to Sandy Hook, New Jersey. * Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island. * Delaware Bay south of Slaughter...
WildlifeInside Nova

Scientists: Female blue-crab population up in Chesapeake Bay

The Chesapeake Bay currently is home to 158 million adult female blue crabs, an increase of 17 million from 2020 but below the goal of 196 million, according to new estimates. Figures come from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s 2021 Blue Crab Advisory Report, released June 30, which finds that the overall Chesapeake Bay blue crab population is not being overfished and is not depleted.
EnvironmentPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Tropical Storm Elsa Predictions for Chesapeake Bay

The first tropical storm to make its way up to the mid-Atlantic this hurricane season is on its way. Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on north Florida’s Gulf Coast, dumping several inches of rain and spawning tornadoes that killed at least one person. Three people died in the Caribbean before the storm made its way to the U.S., according to national reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy