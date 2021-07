The statue of Princess Diana has finally been revealed after years in the making. The sculpture was commissioned in 2017 by the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge to honour the 20th anniversary of her death.However, it has only just been revealed today to mark what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.The bronze statue of Diana does not stand alone, though. In the statue, Diana is surrounded by three children who, according to Kensington Palace, together represent the universality and generational impact of The princess’ work.Diana was renowned for her philanthropy, having been a patron to...