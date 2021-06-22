The Best Outdoor Security Camera Systems

Cameras on smartphones have improved by a huge margin over the years. Modern smartphones have eliminated the need for a point-and-shoot camera, and come very close to what a DSLR or a mirrorless camera can capture in terms of colors as well as details. While you can find several phones with the best camera hardware for multiple scenarios, one thing that differs between those phones is the software responsible for processing the captured images. Every OEM employs an image processing pipeline that’s unique to their camera app and this processing can either make or break the deal. For a very large part, most users do not have to explore camera apps beyond the stock camera app that comes pre-installed on their phone.