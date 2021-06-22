Cancel
Science

New aspects of HSC mobilization for better therapeutic outcomes

By Amiya K. Patra
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Various agents have been characterized and are in clinical use to increase the yield of HSCs by inducing their mobilization from the bone marrow (BM) niche. Prominent among these agents are granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), agonists and antagonists of various chemokines, signaling molecules involved in HSC homing and retention in the BM, inputs from HSC niche cells, and inputs from the nervous system [3,4,5]. Studies in murine models and humans have revealed a significant increase in the number of phenotypic HSCs (Lin-Sca-1+c-Kit+CD48-; LSKCD48- cells in mice and Lin-CD34+ cells in humans) in the blood circulation following treatment with these agents, which could be used for therapeutic purposes [6, 7]. However, while we have devised some procedures to increase HSC yields, we still do not understand the detailed underlying mechanisms that facilitate increased HSC mobilization from the BM to the blood circulation [8,9,10]. Whether G-CSF and other factors work in a coordinated manner or there are distinct mechanisms associated with each of these agents to mobilize HSCs is important to explore, as this will help in reducing unintended side effects and will streamline the process of improving the yield and therapeutic success. In a recent issue of the journal Nature, Gao et al. described that in the BM, inputs from nociceptive nerves, which are generally involved in pain perception in tissues exposed to the external environment, such as skin, lung, and gut, have distinct and sustained effects on mobilizing HSCs [2]. This interesting study further delineates that certain components of the spices we use in our food can in fact stimulate HSC mobilization and could be of potential therapeutic importance.

www.nature.com
