Sitata and 15below partner to build travel confidence for airlines and their passengers
BRIGTON, UK – Sitata and 15below announce a new partnership that will drastically reduce the effort required for airlines to communicate travel requirements to their passengers. Among the many challenges that airlines have had to deal with during the COVID-19 outbreak, one of the most difficult has been tracking the constantly changing entry requirements imposed by various nations and properly informing passengers about what is required of them.www.traveldailynews.com