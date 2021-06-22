Sitata and 15below partner to build travel confidence for airlines and their passengers

Many people are longing to revive their travel plans. Demand for flights, in particular, is growing. As the summer travel season begins, Frankfurt Airport anticipates a significant rise in passenger numbers and expects to welcome some 100,000 travelers daily. By comparison, in the summer of 2019 – before the onset of the pandemic – peak daily volume was more than 240,000. Fraport, the company that operates Frankfurt Airport, has responded quickly to the rebound and has reopened Terminal 2 to avoid crowding. Infection-prevention measures, such as mandatory face coverings and social distancing, remain in place. However, passengers will need to play their part by planning thoroughly for their journeys, and having all the correct documentation to hand.