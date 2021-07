LONDON - The latest results from the Henley Passport Index - the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa - show that while there is cause for optimism, it must be tempered with the reality that cross-border travel continues to be significantly obstructed. Although some progress has been made, between January to March 2021, international mobility had been restored to just 12% of pre-pandemic levels, and the gulf between theoretical and actual travel access remains significant.