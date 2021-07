Begin by cooking the rhubarb and making the Turkish delight. Preheat an oven to 140°C/gas mark 1. Wash the rhubarb then cut the stalks into small segments. Place in an ovenproof dish and add the sugar and 120ml of water. Cover the dish and cook in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until the rhubarb is tender. When cooked, leave it to cool in the liquid.