The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi boosts tourism recovery with Sojern’s co-op marketing solution

By Theodore Koumelis
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI - Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, announced an extension of their partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to drive further traveller demand into the Emirate using its Co-Op Marketing Programme. Following a successful pilot of the joint marketing programme, which has reached more than 3 million people so far, Abu Dhabi hotels have been able to increase direct bookings through a highly targeted, digital display and social media advertising campaign.

