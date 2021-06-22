The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi boosts tourism recovery with Sojern’s co-op marketing solution
DUBAI - Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, announced an extension of their partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to drive further traveller demand into the Emirate using its Co-Op Marketing Programme. Following a successful pilot of the joint marketing programme, which has reached more than 3 million people so far, Abu Dhabi hotels have been able to increase direct bookings through a highly targeted, digital display and social media advertising campaign.www.traveldailynews.com