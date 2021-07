Travel can be a life-changing experience for some, helping them develop a new perspective on life. Travel takes you to different places and different cultures that are typically outside the world you have seen growing up. What starts as a journey to explore countries ultimately becomes a journey of self-exploration. Pablo Valero is one such example, who rediscovered his life through travel and is now living his dreams. He is working with the second-largest cruise line in the world, Royal Caribbean International while managing his own business.