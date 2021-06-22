Avocado ice cream in sesame cones
Makes enough for at least 20 cones, with ice cream leftover. Sweet meets savoury in these dainty little ice cream cones from Stuart Collins. The cone itself is a sweet tuile studded with sesame seeds, while the ice cream is made from avocados blended with milk, citrus juice and zest. A pinch of salt in the cones and ice cream stops things from being too sweet, meaning this is perfect party food or something to serve between the main and dessert.www.greatbritishchefs.com