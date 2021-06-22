Cancel
Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Ghostbusters: The Video Game has long since been considered canon by both fans and the filmmakers alike. Released in 2009 as part of the original film’s 25th anniversary, the game was an instant success, and in recent years has even been remastered for newer consoles. Even when you remove the thrilling gameplay, smart plot elements and returning cast members, the game is still a heartfelt love letter to the franchise. But is Ghostbusters: The Video Game a sequel? And if it is, is that set to change with upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Let’s take a look…

