Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Vueling partners with Dohop to offer connecting flights to global destinations

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIAG company Vueling, Spain’s largest airline, announced the launch of Vueling Global, a new service developed in partnership with technology provider Dohop. Vueling Global offers customers a wide range of connecting flights to long haul destinations easily and intuitively across Vueling’s own network and through connections to partner airlines using Dohop’s virtual interline technology platform and ecosystem.

www.traveldailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Iag#Barcelona El Prat#Network Alliances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Qatar
Related
IndustryMotley Fool

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines Choose Different Fleet Strategies

Nine years ago, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and its pilots reached an historic agreement that significantly changed the U.S. airline industry's competitive dynamics. Delta agreed to add 88 small main-line jets -- Boeing (NYSE:BA) 717s -- to its fleet, providing advancement opportunities for its pilots. In exchange, it got permission to add 70 more 76-seat jets in its outsourced regional operations.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Rise Of Long Haul Narrowbody Flights

Since the introduction of the 757, long-haul flying has not just been the domain of widebody aircraft. This has expanded more in recent years and is set to go further with the new A321XLR. It’s a trend that seems set, offering new routes options and economics for airlines. Whether you want to or not, you are likely to end up flying this way soon.
Economythefastmode.com

Singtel Launches 5G Roaming to 13 Global Destinations

Singtel has launched 5G roaming to give customers a first taste of a powerful 5G experience both at home and abroad. To kick off the launch, Singtel, as a long-time supporter of Team Singapore, is sponsoring 5G connectivity for its partner athletes to stay connected with their loved ones and fans as they represent the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The launch enhances Singtel’s suite of 5G offerings for consumers, making it the first telco in Singapore to achieve this milestone within a year of receiving its 5G licence.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Why Are Airlines Offering Flights to Nowhere?

Sometimes called ‘boomerang flights’, a number of well known airlines have marketed flights over the past year which take off from and land back at the same airport, generating plenty of publicity for the airline. These flights play into the desire among many travellers to take to the skies again at the same time as being a potent means to keep people talking about the airline and the experience of flying while widespread travel restrictions remain in place. These ‘flights to nowhere’ have also been called ‘desperate’, ‘a gimmick’, ‘escapism’, ‘freedom’ and ‘dumb’ but how widespread is the practice?
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Diaverum launches 2021 dialysis travel guide, an industry-leading initiative

Diaverum, a leading global renal care service provider, has launched its first-ever holiday dialysis travel guide, seeking to empower renal patients worldwide to live out their dreams of travel, whilst maintaining access to the vital, life-saving treatments they need. As the world cautiously begins to make post-pandemic plans, health and...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Online ‘Welcome to Abu Dhabi’ platform launches with major anchor clients

ABU DHABI, UAE - Welcome to The World - the first customer generated online global travel and tourism video platform, where users book directly with suppliers and bypass commission-driven aggregators to access membership rewards and benefits - has launched a dedicated Welcome to Abu Dhabi page. The platform’s new Welcome...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Thy Collection relies on RateTiger while on course to business recovery

SALAMANCA - US based hotel and real estate management company, Thy Collection, has improved revenue and occupancy for its properties leveraging eRevMax’s channel connectivity. Two of the properties under the Bel Air Hospitality brand are managing their online distribution with RateTiger and have benefitted with greater efficiency. Thy Collection have...
Worldgodsavethepoints.com

Deal Alert: Business Class US Cities To Dublin Or Rome $1780 Round Trip

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Janes

Finland offered partner status in Eurofighter

Finland is being offered partner status in the Eurofighter programme as part of the consortium's bid for Finland's HX fighter procurement, BAE Systems representatives revealed on 6 July. “Some of the capability that we're transferring [to Finland] is going into the FDF [Finnish Defence Forces] but also to make that...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Airline executives express strong confidence in U.S. Virgon Islands

ORLANDO, FL – The U.S. Virgin Islands’ management of the COVID-19 public health crisis along with savvy marketing tactics are being credited for the confidence airlines have placed in adding and increasing service to both St. Croix and St. Thomas. Speaking at the recent 2021 Routes Americas air service development...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Hahn Air appoints Christoph Althoff as new Vice President Airline Business

DREIEICH - Hahn Air announced the appointment of Christoph Althoff as Vice President Airline Business. The industry professional joined the Hahn Air team on 1st July and will be in charge of an international team of experts managing the partnerships with Hahn Air’s more than 350 partner airlines worldwide as well as acquiring and implementing new partner carriers. Christoph Althoff is taking over from Steve Knackstedt who has been in this role for more than 13 years and who will retire at the end of 2021.
RetailTravelDailyNews.com

Hotelbeds signs strategic agreement with French hospitality chain, All Suites

PALMA, SPAIN – Hotelbeds has announced a preferred agreement with All Suites Appart Hotel tourist and business residences, part of Groupe Pichet - a leading real estate player in France. With this agreement, Hotelbeds has secured preferential offers and privileges for its clients at 11 properties that are part of...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Ker & Downey Africa DMC expand footprint to benefit from the rebound in travel to Africa

Leading luxury destination management company Ker & Downey Africa positions itself to cater for the pent-up demand for travel to Africa by expanding its footprint in key source markets across the globe. In addition to the existing operations in North America, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, China and Hong Kong, the company is now expanding into Russia/Eastern Europe, France and Spanish-speaking Latin America.
loyaltylobby.com

Airfare of the Day [Business Class] ONEWORLD Paris to New York from 1,094 €

Today’s Airfare of the Day goes to AA/BA/IB/AY and their midweek business class excursion round trip fares between Paris (CDG), France and New York (JFK), USA. Remember to email or message us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with your airfare-related questions or discoveries!. Fare Details:. Travel restrictions: No travel end...
WorldSunderland Echo

Budget airline Vueling launches Newcastle to Barcelona flights from only £21.99

The airport has welcomed the low cost airline, which is based in Barcelona and it is now operating twice-weekly flights to the Catalonian city. The flights in both directions are on Wednesdays and Sundays and take-off times are in the afternoon, with the first flights having been operated from the airport over the weekend.
Travelcaribjournal.com

American Airlines’ Newest Caribbean Destination

American Airlines is launching flights to one of the Caribbean’s tiniest destinations. Beginning in December, the world’s largest airline will be kicking off service to its newest destination in the region: the island of San Andres off the Caribbean coast of Colombia. American will be operating flights to San Andres’...
WorldTravel Weekly

Vueling starts Belfast City flights

Spanish budget carrier Vueling has started flying from Belfast City airport today. The maiden flight to Barcelona strengthens the IAG network from airport, with both Aer Lingus and British Airways having a number of routes already in place. Passengers that book an Optima or Family Fare ticket can access Vueling’s...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Croatia Connection: Delta And United Inaugurate Flights From US

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have officially inaugurated flights between the New York area and Croatia. The two carriers, flying with Boeing 767-300ERs, have opened the pandemic-era leisure routes. Both airlines announced operations to the country only shortly after Croatia announced a broader reopening for Americans. United Airlines lands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy