Vueling partners with Dohop to offer connecting flights to global destinations
IAG company Vueling, Spain’s largest airline, announced the launch of Vueling Global, a new service developed in partnership with technology provider Dohop. Vueling Global offers customers a wide range of connecting flights to long haul destinations easily and intuitively across Vueling’s own network and through connections to partner airlines using Dohop’s virtual interline technology platform and ecosystem.www.traveldailynews.com