Ascott boosts fund assets under management with acquisition of two properties in France and Vietnam

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE – CapitaLand’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has entered into two agreements to acquire two properties in Paris, France and Hanoi, Vietnam for about S$210 million. The acquisition of the two properties through the Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund (ASRGF), Ascott’s private equity fund with Qatar Investment Authority, will boost Ascott’s total fund assets under management (FUM) to about S$8 billion. Both properties will be acquired on a turnkey basis and are expected to open in 2024.

