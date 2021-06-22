Worldwide Travel Alliance announces Travel Industry Partners for North America and China

The pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the picturesque island of Santorini in Greece, and the Amazon rainforest in Brazil are a few popular bucket list destinations, and for good reason! But what if we told you that there's a new place that needs to go on your list, and it just might take the top spot. Located at the Shenxianju Scenic Area in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China, the Ruyi Bridge is a sight to behold. The bending glass-bottomed structure is enough to make your stomach drop, yet the views just might be worth the impending acrophobia. The bridge spans the east and west canyons of Shenxianju, and it soars more than 459 feet in the sky. In a social media post from the Shenxianju Scenic Area, the architecture was referred to as "fairy draped silk," and we can see why. The dreamy bridge almost seems to float in the sky with ease and effortlessly connects the canyons to each other in a twisted swoop.