Worldwide Travel Alliance announces Travel Industry Partners for North America and China
The Worldwide Travel Alliance (WTA) has announced Re•think Travel Marketing as its travel industry partners in North America, and UnionWay as partners for China. Re•think Travel Marketing and UnionWay join the WTA effective 21 June. It means travel companies seeking business from markets in Europe, and now North America and China, can use WTA as a one-stop shop for travel industry sales, representation and PR.www.traveldailynews.com