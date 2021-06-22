Cancel
“I Know Where” campaign launch for tourism’s “Come Back” in Madeira

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new 0.5 million Euro multi-platform campaign for the national and international market aims to place visitors in the spotlight as ambassadors of Madeira Islands. This comes further to the launch of the new brand identity for the destination in April this year, centred on belonging: ‘Madeira. Belongs to All’. The campaign reinforces the feeling of belonging and shows the diversity that exists in this region, which offers experiences, landscapes, culture, gastronomy and memories for an unparalleled trip.

