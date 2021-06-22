Raspberry crémeux with yuzu gel and vanilla sablé

Stuart uses a chocolate sprayer to get the mottled effect on the crémeux, but you can simply coat it with regular white chocolate at home. To make the raspberry crémeux, begin by heating the raspberry purée in a pan. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks and sugar, then pour a little of the warm raspberry purée into the mixture to temper. Stir the entire egg mixture into the warm purée, then continue to cook over a low heat, stirring, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from the heat.