Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Raspberry crémeux with yuzu gel and vanilla sablé

By Stuart Collins
greatbritishchefs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuart uses a chocolate sprayer to get the mottled effect on the crémeux, but you can simply coat it with regular white chocolate at home. To make the raspberry crémeux, begin by heating the raspberry purée in a pan. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks and sugar, then pour a little of the warm raspberry purée into the mixture to temper. Stir the entire egg mixture into the warm purée, then continue to cook over a low heat, stirring, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove from the heat.

www.greatbritishchefs.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Caster Sugar#Egg White#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy