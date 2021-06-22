Cancel
Travel

Holland America Line announces Fall Cruise 2021 plans

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASH. - Holland America Line is gearing up to restart cruising out of Port of San Diego in California beginning with a season of cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and along the California coast aboard Koningsdam and Zuiderdam. The cruise line has expanded the season with the addition of six new cruise departures for Zuiderdam and two new cruises on Koningsdam, offering a total of 40 cruises from San Diego from September 2021 through April 2022.

www.traveldailynews.com
