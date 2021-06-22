Cancel
JetClub flies into a sustainable future with Bye Aerospace 'eFlyer 800' electric aircraft

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - Europe's first light jet fractional ownership brand, JetClub, a sister company of Jet It USA, has confirmed the addition of the Bye Aerospace electric eFlyer 800 to its fleet, marking a momentous milestone in sustainability for the aviation industry. A 7-passenger, all electric, twin turboprop aircraft, the eFlyer 800 offers a sustainable mode of travel that reconciles essential business travel with concerns about climate change.

www.traveldailynews.com
