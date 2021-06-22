JetClub flies into a sustainable future with Bye Aerospace 'eFlyer 800' electric aircraft

Vaccination numbers are climbing, states are reopening and the pressure to go “back to normal” is mounting. For many businesses, however, “back to normal” is a long way off. With continued supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, certain pre-pandemic business drivers (like sustainability) may not be as within reach for merchants as they once were. But, these can (and should) come back into the fold. As industries (and life) continue recovery, the already-planted seeds of consumers demanding more with their buying decisions will grow. Therefore, even though the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may have interrupted the seller’s role in creating a sustainable future, a focus on sustainability is still key to staying relevant in a commercial landscape shaped by conscious consumers.