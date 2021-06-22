Brand new Discover Aberdeen store opens at Aberdeen International Airport

Passengers have had their first chance to view a brand-new store with exclusive brands at Aberdeen International Airport. Discover Aberdeen has opened at the north-east’s major transport hub. It is the first store Lagardere Travel Retail UK and Ireland has opened following a new partnership with Aberdeen International Airport. The French-based corporation already operates thousands of stores worldwide in 39 countries. Discover Aberdeen will have a passion for all things Scottish from local produce to Harris Tweed, Whisky and souvenirs.