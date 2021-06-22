Hyatt Regency Boston / Cambridge announces appointment of Melissa Green as General Manager
CAMBRIDGE, MA – Hyatt Regency Boston / Cambridge announce the appointment of Melissa Green as the hotel’s new General Manager. Melissa will oversee all operations within the hotel, including its 470 guest rooms and suites and 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and most notably, the massive property-wide renovation that is currently underway and scheduled to be unveiled this fall.www.traveldailynews.com