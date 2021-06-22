Hyatt Regency Boston / Cambridge announces appointment of Melissa Green as General Manager

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announces the opening of Sheraton Mianyang. The 342-room hotel will be the first fully transformed hotel in Asia-Pacific to bring to life the brand's new vision as part of a worldwide transformation which focuses on design and experience signatures that foster community, gathering, and productivity in all areas of the hotel. Drawing on its roots as a gathering place for both locals and guests in communities around the world, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive, and bring a sense of belonging.