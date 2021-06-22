Radisson Hotel Group debuts in a new African market with the signing of Radisson Hotel Djibouti

DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI - Radisson Hotel Group announce the signing of Radisson Hotel Djibouti. The hotel marks the Group’s entry into the country and brings its East African portfolio to 18 hotels and over 2700 rooms in operation and under development, strengthening its strategic position in the region. This new signing further underscores the Group’ presence as the hotel company active in the most countries on the African continent with close to 100 hotels in operation and under development.