Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

July 4th Travel Survey - 132m. Americans to travel

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July 4th Travel Survey for The Vacationer was conducted to gauge travel interest and spending this July 4th as well as any lingering COVID-19 concerns when flying and attending events. The survey included 531 American adults over the age of 18 and was conducted online using SurveyMonkey's interface/audience on our behalf between June 1 and June 2. Eric Jones, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey, analyzed the survey.

www.traveldailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Tsa#Easter#Surveymonkey#Tsa#Cookout#Movie Theater#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Travel
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Michigan Expects Many Travelers for 4th of July weekend

The good news is last summer is behind us with the pandemic and we are ready to get out and explore Michigan. The not-so-good news is there will be plenty of company on the roads on the 4th of July weekend. So be patient and take your time so we all get to our destinations safely. AAA thinks July 4th weekend could be one of the busiest ones ever.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Millions of Americans expected to travel for Fourth of July

WASHINGTON - Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to travel this Fourth of July holiday following a year of delayed and canceled trips due to the coronavirus pandemic. AAA Mid-Atlantic says they estimate 47.7 million travelers will plan to get away this year. Of those, 43.6 million will drive to their destinations.
Columbus, OHwhbc.com

AAA: Near-Record Travel Predicted for July 4th Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Getting back to normal, and then some. Near-record travel numbers are predicted for the Independence Day holiday weekend, with 47.7 million Americans and over two million Ohioans traveling that weekend. Travel won’t quite beat 2018 and 2019 numbers though. That’s because air travel...
kiwaradio.com

Travel Projections For July 4th Almost Back To Pre-COVID Levels

Statewide Iowa — With the 4th of July weekend just ahead, many Iowans will be declaring their independence from the pandemic by taking vacations for the first time in many months. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A Iowa, says people are packing up for road trips and jaunts via airplane. Nationwide,...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Skyscanner Reveals the Latest July 4th Travel Trends

Skyscanner is releasing July 4th travel statistics, following continuing relaxation of rules within the United States as well as the reopening of mainstay European hotspots to fully vaccinated travelers. It is estimated that over 47 million Americans* aim to travel for the holiday weekend and is set to be a...
Retaildakotanewsnow.com

Majority of South Dakotans traveling for July 4th expected to road trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to AAA, more than 189,000 South Dakotans are expected to travel for Independence Day this year. AAA considers Independence Day celebrations from July 1st to the 5th. Even though gas prices are the highest they’ve been in seven years, 85% of holiday travel will be by car in South Dakota.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Travelers favoring up-and-coming destinations for 4th of July travel, according to HomeToGo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – HomeToGo has combed through its extensive database of travel behavior to release a 4th of July Travel Forecast sharing new insights and travel predictions for the upcoming holiday weekend. With restrictions lifting in many U.S. states and the return of travel coming in at full force, travelers are looking to go big with their 4th of July getaways this year. For 4th of July 2021, U.S. travelers are booking out up-and-coming destinations in the South and planning longer and farther trips to take full advantage of the holiday.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

The worst times to travel over July 4th weekend revealed

If you are planning on getting out of town for the 4 July holiday, know that you are not alone – a record number of cars are expected to be hitting the highway. It is estimated that more than 47.7 million people will travel between 1 July and 5 July for Independence Day.Ninety-one per cent are expected to travel by car, which will make it the second-most travel-heavy holiday on record. Traffic analysts have said there will be a 15 per cent spike over normal times. The federal holiday falls on Monday 5 July as 4 July is on Sunday....
Travelchautauquatoday.com

AAA Forecasts July 4th Travel to Be Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

Travel volume across the country is expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels during the July 4th holiday period this year. That's according to AAA, which is predicting that more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation's roadways and skies from July 1-5. Elizabeth Carey, a spokesperson for AAA of Western and Central New York, says it will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record...
Travelrockydailynews.com

4th of July travel busiest at DIA since pandemic began

DENVER (KDVR) — Fourth of July weekend is projected to be the busiest for holiday travel since the pandemic began, according to officials at Denver International Airport. More than 1,250,000 passengers are expected to travel through DIA from July 1-6, with more than 200,000 passengers expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy