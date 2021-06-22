July 4th Travel Survey - 132m. Americans to travel

If you are planning on getting out of town for the 4 July holiday, know that you are not alone – a record number of cars are expected to be hitting the highway. It is estimated that more than 47.7 million people will travel between 1 July and 5 July for Independence Day.Ninety-one per cent are expected to travel by car, which will make it the second-most travel-heavy holiday on record. Traffic analysts have said there will be a 15 per cent spike over normal times. The federal holiday falls on Monday 5 July as 4 July is on Sunday....