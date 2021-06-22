July 4th Travel Survey - 132m. Americans to travel
The July 4th Travel Survey for The Vacationer was conducted to gauge travel interest and spending this July 4th as well as any lingering COVID-19 concerns when flying and attending events. The survey included 531 American adults over the age of 18 and was conducted online using SurveyMonkey's interface/audience on our behalf between June 1 and June 2. Eric Jones, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey, analyzed the survey.www.traveldailynews.com