Driftwood Hospitality Management appoints executive team to open new Hillsboro Beach Resort
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – Driftwood Hospitality Management announced the appointment of two executive team members who will lead the opening of the new Hillsboro Beach Resort. Both seasoned hospitality industry veterans, Duncan Clements will serve as the resort’s general manager and Tricia C. Shaw will serve as the director of sales and catering for the property. Slated to open in August 2021, Hillsboro Beach Resort is the only resort located on exclusive Hillsboro Mile, offering direct oceanfront access.www.traveldailynews.com