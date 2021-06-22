Driftwood Hospitality Management appoints executive team to open new Hillsboro Beach Resort

Hilton has a storied history in Las Vegas and was incredibly impactful in how the destination developed in those early years. In 1970, Hilton was the first New York Stock Exchange-listed company to enter the domestic gaming business. Its purchase of the International Leisure Company, owner of the International Hotel and the Flamingo Hotel and Casino, helped to legitimize Las Vegas as a prime destination for leisure and business travel. The Las Vegas Hilton quickly became known for featuring superstar performers, including Elvis Presley, who did over 600 shows there. Fast forward to 2021, and it’s hard to remember a time when Las Vegas was not the center of entertainment, performance and all things fun and exciting—a time when it wasn’t one of the most visited cities, drawing tourism and guests from the world over.