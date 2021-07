Nissan launched plans Thursday for a vast battery gigafactory in northeastern England, where it will manufacture a new electric vehicle as companies and governments accelerate away from fossil-fuel cars. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the post-Brexit investment totalling £1.0 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.2 billion euros) that is set to create an additional 6,200 jobs at Nissan's largest European factory as "a major vote of confidence in the UK". Nissan's Chinese battery supplier Envision AESC will invest £450 million to build the battery plant that will be run on renewable energy and power up to 100,000 Nissan electric vehicles per year. The plant, which will be built next to Nissan's car factory and an existing Envision-run battery facility in Sunderland, is seen as key to the UK's transition away from high-polluting fossil fuel vehicles.