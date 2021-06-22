Cancel
Gaming Executive Yale Rowe named President and General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 17 days ago

Gaming industry veteran Yale Rowe has been named President and General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe and will oversee the growth of the integrated gaming destination, its 539-room hotel, 25,000-square-foot casino, amenities, and entertainment venues. With a reputation for consistently delivering results in establishing efficient and effective operations, Rowe brings 27 years of hospitality, gaming, and operations experience to the resort where his leadership will be vital to the property’s continued and future success.

