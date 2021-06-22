Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington health officials want people to prepare for wildfire smoke

KREM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — A Seattle skyline buried in smoke is becoming more common. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said three out of the last four years the state was hit with significant smoke events caused by wildfires. Wildfire season typically runs from July through September. The Fire Weather Season...

www.krem.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Western Washington#Weather#Immune Systems#Doh#Washingtonians#Hepa#Washington Smoke Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Washington Stateq13fox.com

DNR firefighter injured while battling Washington wildfires

SEATTLE - At least one firefighter with the Department of Natural Resources has been injured while battling the Koffman Road Fire in Kittitas County on Sunday. Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands, confirmed to Q13 News that the firefighter is "severely" injured, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Haze at sunset isn’t wildfire smoke, so what is it?

Have you noticed the haze out over the horizon this week during the sweltering heat? It turns out it’s not the wildfire smoke more typical in August than June. The Washington State Department of Ecology says it’s actually Secondary Organic Aerosols (SOA). Even trees emit terpenes and isoprene gases more so on hot days, the Ecology department explained in its blog. They’re “secondary” because the aerosols form as a result of processes happening in the atmosphere.
Washington StateDaily Gate City

Wildfire in Washington state forces evacuations

Crews are fighting a wildfire in Washington state where high winds and dry conditions are a factor in the effort to control the blaze. The fire was estimated to be at about 300 acres in size according to firefighting authorities. (July 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Utah Statekjzz.com

Utah fire investigators prepare for busy wildfire season

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wildfires this season were expected to keep fire investigators busy over the summer. With a shortage of resources and fire crews, not only in Utah but nationwide, they said they expect to have their hands full. Prevention specialist Kayli Yardley with Utah Division of Forestry...
EnvironmentAmericajr.com

EarthTalk: Staying Safe In The West Amidst Wildfire Smoke

Dear EarthTalk: How has all the wildfire smoke in the West over the last few summers impacted human health? And what can we do to stay safe amidst the smoke?. Blanketing the atmosphere with thick veils of black smoke and turning skies a hazy orange hue, wildfires have ravaged the Western U.S. as long as anyone can remember. Though wildfires are natural and a critical component of a healthy forest ecosystem, unusually large and lengthy fires have now become the norm across much of the American West.
Tempe, AZAZFamily

Monsoon 2020 was a bust; Why wildfire smoke was partly to blame

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Last summer, it seemed every week, we reported on different parts of our state that were on fire. It was even worse for our neighbors next door, California. The Southwest region saw the most acres of land burned this century, over a million acres torched. And...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho wildfire grows, prompts evacuations, smoke impacts Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight flight data shows that a fire burning near Dixie, Idaho has grown to more than 7,000 acres. On Tuesday the fire prompted evacuations, and sent out smoke that drifted as far away as Bozeman, Billings and Wyoming. The fire is located 65 miles southwest of Darby.
Environmentdeseret.com

How to prepare your family for wildfire season

A wildfire can change a family or a community in an instant. And this summer, wildfire season has an early start. In Utah alone, 40,000 acres of the Beehive State’s landscape have already been destroyed this June, while eight different wildfires continue to burn within the state’s borders, KSL reported. These fires have been aided by record drought and temperatures in the West.
Environmentgorgenewscenter.com

Wildfire Smoke Inhalation Prevention

With wildfire season, comes the potential for dangerous wildfire smoke. North Central Public Health District would like to remind residents in our region to take precautions to avoid illness, due to wildfire smoke inhalation, when air quality reaches unhealthy levels. Smoke from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine...
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

Illinois health officials remind people about danger of West Nile

With summer in full swing, health officials are urging people to remain vigilant about another persistent and endemic health threat: West Nile virus. While not of the immediate urgency that has come with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health said that people should exercise the three "R's" — reduce, repel and report — in order to prevent the spread of West Nile.
Grangeville, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Wildfires, smoke reports keep regional firefighters busy

The Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center responded to 72 wildfires and 64 smoke reports across north central Idaho over the past few days. Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Land Management and Nez Perce Tribe participated in the initial attack and smoke investigations following lightning strikes Wednesday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy