Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has gotten an Honest Trailer of its own! Mugen Train has been one of the most dominant film releases around the world since it first dropped last Fall, and has become nearly the most successful film released last year despite the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is continuing to break all sorts of records with its Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan, and is making waves with its official streaming release in North America last month. So it was really only a matter of time before it got its own lampooning.