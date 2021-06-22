Cancel
What Is Ghostbusters Afterlife Rated and Is It Safe for Kids?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Whether or not you’re a longtime fan of the Ghostbusters, franchise, you might have noticed that “mini-pufts” are back in fashion! Covid allowing a sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled for an autumn 2021 release date, and it looks true to the spirit of originals but also quite fresh and adapted to modern standards. A major difference is that, in Afterlife, the main characters, who form a new generation of ghostbusters, are quite younger. But does this mean that the supernatural comedy is for kids?

