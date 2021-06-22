What Is Ghostbusters Afterlife Rated and Is It Safe for Kids?

This week's episode of Loki was chock full of cool Easter Eggs, including a look at Mjolnir and even Throgg (my personal fave), but those Easter Eggs weren't just from the Marvel side of things. There also happened to be a fun Easter Egg from another beloved franchise, and that would be Ghostbusters. The Easter Egg comes in the form of a Hi-C Ecto Cooler, and while it is a very quick cameo, the fact that it's in there at all deserves some praise, and you've also gotta love that Kid Loki is the one who has it. You can check out the moment for yourself in the image below.