The following post contains SPOILERS for Loki Episode 5. Kind of? They’re all silly helicopter related. You’re fine. This week’s Loki took place in “The Void.” Officially, it’s an endless land at end of time, a place where the Time-Keepers (whoever they are) have not finished writing the “Sacred Timeline.” Unofficially, it’s a graveyard of bizarre Marvel Easter eggs, because that’s the spot where all kinds of weird stuff has wound up after its strange journey through the mysteries of time and space.