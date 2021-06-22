Cancel
15 Healthy Recipes With Stew Meat That Aren't Stew

By Isadora Baum
 17 days ago
Tired of stew? There are plenty of other things you can do with the affordable meat. Image Credit: Azurita/iStock/GettyImages

Stew beef is often a butcher's special at the grocery store, but if you're not in the mood for stew, you may bypass it for a pricier cut. But don't — there are a lot of great stew meat recipes other than stew you can make with beef chunks, and you'll save money, too.

When looking for stew meat in the grocery store, you may not know what type of meat you're getting. Ask the butcher or meat manager for help. The stew meat you want is chuck — it has a connective tissue that breaks down and gives you a tender, delicious finish.

This type of cut is often used in slow cooker recipes, where it's cooked low and slow to help get the meat tender and soft. You can then use the delicious meat for slow cooker meals, soups, tacos, burgers and of course, stew.

Tip

When you get home, trim any excess fat from your stew meat — a little fat is good, but too much leads to a greasy meal and too much saturated fat. This will ensure you get the most out of your budget-friendly protein.

Sure, beef stew is great, but it's not the only meal you can make with cubed (or ground) chuck. Find out what to make with stew meat with these healthy recipes.

  • Calories: 203
  • Protein: 26 grams

You wouldn't expect it, but these beef kebabs are made from chuck roast, making it an affordable and simple option for summertime grilling and barbecues. This recipe uses bell peppers, which pack antioxidants, but you can use a variety of vegetables to mix things up.

Get the Mushroom and Bell Pepper Beef Kebabs recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Calories: 413
  • Protein: 57 grams

Make this delicious stew meat recipe in a dutch oven, and it'll be ready in a little over 30 minutes. It's relatively low in carbs, with just 20 net grams of carbs per serving, so it's a good option for those on a low-carb diet.

Get the Boeuf Bourguignon recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Calories: 430
  • Protein: 45 grams

Beef pot roast uses chuck meat and it still comes out super tender and flavorful. This recipe is low in carbs and high in protein. Pair it with a green salad or a side of quinoa with high-fiber vegetables, like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, for some filling fiber.

Get the Mississippi Roast recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Calories: 408
  • Protein: 28 grams

Pull apart these tender strands of slow-cooked ground beef chuck in this comforting sloppy joe stew meat recipe. Your best to let it cook overnight or to prep in the morning before work, as it takes about seven hours. A bonus: It's high in fiber thanks to quinoa and beans and has a nice Asian cuisine-inspired flair.

Get the Sweet and Sour Sloppy Joes recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Calories: 290
  • Protein: 42 grams

Let this lovely piece of chuck roast simmer in a slow cooker for 20 minutes, which is speedy considering how long most chuck roast recipes take (hours!) — this one's ready in 28 minutes total. Plus, it's keto-approved, as there are 13 grams of net carbs per serving. To increase fiber but keep carbs low, add in greens, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale.

Get the Healthy Crock-Pot Roast recipe and nutrition info here.

  • Calories: 283
  • Protein: 24 grams

A hearty, warming soup, this slow cooker beef stew recipe will hit the spot on a chilly evening. Let it cook slow and low for about eight hours. Feel free to add in green veggies or beans to increase the fiber content.

Get the Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup recipe and nutrition info from Well Plated.

  • Calories: 216
  • Protein: 28.7 grams

These tacos are an easy, high-protein weeknight meal. You can use the stew meat as a salad topper or in a grain bowl, so make a large batch to keep on hand for its versatility and flavor. If you go with the greens, it'll be paleo-friendly! Let the meat simmer in the slow cooker for about four to five hours.

Get the Slow Cooker Beef Carnitas recipe and nutrition info from One Lovely Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ewvU_0abz9sHT00
This recipe allows for versatility in flavor, as you can top it however you like. Image Credit: ribeirorocha/iStock/GettyImages
  • Calories: 465
  • Protein: 25 grams

A burger is an easy and quick high-protein meal, and you can save time in the kitchen by cooking a large batch of burgers at once as you meal prep for the week. What's more, it requires only four ingredients and is ready in 30 minutes total.

Get the Classic Hamburger Recipe recipe and nutrition info from Spend With Pennies.

  • Calories: 448
  • Protein: 53 grams

The tips of chuck roast, known as "beef tips," taste great when served with a beef bone broth-based gravy over noodles or mashed potatoes. The net carb count is low, at just 11 grams per serving.

Get the Beef Tips With Gravy recipe and nutrition info from Spend With Pennies.

  • Calories: 350
  • Protein: 31 grams

A Philly cheesesteak sandwich is a comforting, classic recipe fit for any outdoor summer barbecue or game day. This slow cooker recipe uses beef chuck, which is nice and tender when cooked overnight (it takes a little over eight hours!). Cut against the grain and brown the meat before putting it in the slow cooker to enhance its flavor.

Get the Slow Cooker Cheesesteak recipe and nutrition info from Spend With Pennies.

  • Calories: 190
  • Protein: 15 grams

Serve these at your next outdoor barbecue, as they're bound to be a hit. The stew meat is tender and pulled, and there's a balance of sweet and savory in the sauce. There isn't much fiber (just 1 gram), so add a side salad or serving of green vegetables, like broccoli or Brussels sprouts. Or swap the bun for a lettuce wrap, instead!

Get the Slow Cooker BBQ Beef Sandwiches recipe and nutrition info from Spend With Pennies.

  • Calories: 608
  • Protein: 47 grams

Sliced and served with potatoes and carrots, this pot roast recipe is relatively low in carbs (it has 19 net grams) and high in protein to keep you fuller longer. Carrots have antioxidant carotenoids, which benefit eye and heart health and is linked to a lower risk of various cancers, as suggested by the American Institute for Cancer Research.

Get the Slow Cooker Pot Roast recipe and nutrition info from Jessica Gavin.

  • Calories: 384
  • Protein: 35 grams

This barbecue beef recipe uses chuck roast for an affordable cut and the slow cooker keeps the meat flavorful and moist. On its own, the meat is tender and low in carbs and sugar, but it lacks fiber so stuff it into a baked sweet potato along with veggies or slaw. Sweet potato is packed with beta-carotene, which can support eye health, according to a June 2019 study in ​Food Science & Nutrition.

Get the Slow Cooker BBQ Beef (Whole30) recipe and nutrition info from The Real Food Dietitians.

  • Calories: 410
  • Protein: 28 grams

Use stew meat as a rich protein source in this veggie-dense soup, which is also high in fiber from potatoes and green beans. Opt for olive oil as it is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, as shown in a March 2020 study in the ​Journal of the American College of Cardiology​.

Get the Instant Pot Vegetable Beef Soup recipe and nutrition info from The Real Food Dietitians.

  • Calories: 341
  • Protein: 30 grams

This beef curry calls for beef chunks and is a great stew meat recipe you can enjoy in under 30 minutes total. It's a good option for a busy weeknight when you're in need of something quick and easy.

Get the Japanese Beef Curry recipe and nutrition info here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIiqU_0abz9sHT00
Image Credit: Graphic: LIVESTRONG.com Creative
