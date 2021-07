Video games and anime, the perfect combination. Kimetsu no Yaiba, more commonly known as Demon Slayer in the West, is easily among the most popular animes of its time. With one of the most successful manga series ever and a new top-grossing movie, it only makes sense that Demon Slayer would eventually branch into the video game world. While developments for the Demon Slayer video game The Hinokami Chronicles have been in the works for a while, a recent trailer revealed that the game will have a Western release as well. With expectations high for the franchise, this new announcement has brought with it a lot for fans to look forward to.