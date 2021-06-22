Cancel
Building Sustainable AI/ML Solutions in the Cloud with Federated Learning

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 17 days ago
Global warming is on the rise due to the presence of the highest levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide levels compared to the past. Data Scientists, data engineers, and cloud experts all have come forward to create a more sustainable environment by following the best practices in Machine Learning.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

